An Asatru Temple Unearthed in Norway - And Destroyed!

When an intact pre-Christian temple was unearthed recently in Norway, archeologists were ecstatic. Comments like "Unique!" and "Unprecedented!" splashed across Internet news pages. The site had been lovingly hidden away, carefully preserved under peat, awaiting the day it would be safe to honor the Gods again - for Christianity had gained power in the land, and fire and sword awaited all who followed the ancient faith. This temple was a gift from the ancestors of a thousand years ago.

But now, it has been demolished...bulldozed to make way for a housing project.

When the steel blade of the bulldozer bit into the sacred earth, the present spat on the past. The ancestors were betrayed - for money!