Feed on
Posts

Asatru and the AFA - An Introduction

Jul 25th, 2010 by asatrurising

Our first podcast, divided into two parts:  The first is a description of Asatru, focusing on its nature as a native European religion.  The second part discusses how the values of Asatru are put into practice by the Asatru Folk Assembly on the organizational level.

00:0000:00
Share | Embed | Download(Loading)

  • Thorgrun

    Hailsa, Stephen,

    Well done, sir!

    I am looking forward to your next radio message. There is something to say for the written word, but the spoken, when done properly, as you have, is Very powerful when telling about our Native religion.

    Hail to our ancient, yet modern Way!

    Thorgrun Odden

    Jul 26, 2010 at 5:38 pm

  • Steven Robinson

    As always, good to hear your voice and the basic message, again…it is something, which bears repeating.

    Looks like it is time to get cracking on my own efforts.

    Hail the Gods, the Folk and the AFA…Pip

    Jul 26, 2010 at 7:00 pm

  • Jeffrey

    Awesome. I am very excited about this. Look forward to it!

    Jul 26, 2010 at 10:28 pm

  • M. "Bud" Oliver

    This is Outstanding Steve. I’m lookiing forward to your next one.

    Jul 28, 2010 at 3:54 pm

  • Mark

    Greay stuff Steve, can’t wait for the next installment.

    Hail the Gods, hail the goddesses. hail our noble ancestors…

    Mark

    Jul 29, 2010 at 5:21 am

  • asatrurising

    Thank you, all! Your encouragement means much to me.

    Steve

    Aug 24, 2010 at 9:00 pm