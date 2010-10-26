Asatru and Winter Nights

Winter Nights is the holy time when we of Asatru honor the Disir - the female ancestors of our line, often thought of as being led by Freya, the Goddess of love and fertility. Is death merely a curtain, a veil, through which the love and inspiration of our foremothers (and all our ancestors generally) can reach us? Asatruar say "Yes!" - the line of ancestors and descendants transcends time and space, and mortality. Join us as we describe how to honor your own Disir, the mighty women who gave you the gift of life!

00:00 00:00