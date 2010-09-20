Asatru Communities - Looking Deeper

In this episode, we take a deeper look at Asatru communities. We examine how they fall under the "job description" of the Asatru Folk Assembly, and we consider the numerous possible stages through which they might develop - from the initial meeting of two or more people, to a full-fledged intentional community with a large piece of land and many buildings. Not least, we remind ourselves that a community is defined not by real estate, but by people!

00:00 00:00