Asatru is About Drinking From Our Own Well

We European-descended people want to drink from everyone's well but our own.

Many of us are uncomfortable with Christianity, but keep going to church because "it's the right thing to do" or because "I want the kids to have good morals." Those who leave the Church find themselves adrift. Some check out Buddhism, others Wicca or Theosophy or even Islam. Others give up and become atheists.

And of course, some try Native American religion. But as a friend of ours found out, that isn't the answer. This podcast tells how he found "our own well," at the encouragement of a Sioux elder.