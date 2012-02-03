Asatru Morning Rites

Many religions have specific rites to begin each day. Asatru has no such formal practice, but over the years I have evolved a set of personal rites along these lines. Readers may find them helpful as they develop their own.

Doing rites in the early morning has changed the way I see the world around me. I muse that, poetically, the world is re-created with each dawn: You can stand in the darkness and watch, minute by minute, as the world is reborn. First, the horizon in the east takes shape...then the trees around you gradually assume their forms, first as dim shadows which, gradually, become more defined...branches and leaves become visible against the ever-lighter sky... forms emerging from the darkness. Each day is a new start, a new beginning, a new world emerging from the void.

Join me as I describe how I start my day!