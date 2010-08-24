Change Yourself!
Aug 24th, 2010 by asatrurising
What are you doing about your personal evolution? It's easy to go with the flow, but we change for the better only by conscious effort and a deliberate plan. So what does it matter, really? If our spiritual life is good enough for us personally, isn't that enough?
Well, not really. Asatru will be what we make it. If we are not evolving - if we are not wise and strong, if we are lot living "lives of worth," Asatru will be weak. If on the other hand we have developed spiritually, mentally and, yes, physically, Asatru will reflect those things. We owe it to our Gods, our ancestors, our descendants yet to be born...and to ourselves...to be the best that we can be.
This podcast will give you pointers on how to work on your own evolution. Change yourself and you will change thousands!
-
Hi Steve,
Thanks for the great podcasts. I really enjoy them and find them inspirational and also practical.
Strength to our people and to Asatru. Hails from Holland,
Roger
-
Good, very good…from one of those Asafolk who is flawed…
Do what you can, day-by-day…the efforts add up.
-
Well, I can’t claim to be perfect, but I can say that I’ve been experiencing my own high-stress spiritual evolution that started, I suppose, with my family looking to convert to Judaism when I was a teen (having transitioned from Christianity to Messianic Christianity and finally to Judaism). I know of that spiritual emptiness, and even back then I new the Jewish path, though a truth, was not the truth for me. From there I turned and looked into Satanism, Atheism, and Buddhism, before giving up. Finally, thanks to dealing with some painful issues, I was able to look to my Scandinavian roots and I discovered the Aesir. It felt right.
Looking back, I feel it was much like the Allfather hanging from the tree. Without getting into personal details, it was very much a sacrifice of myself to myself. In it I discovered Alchemy and Asatru. I look forwards to seeing what further improvements I make, approaching nine years of this process.
I don’t know how you feel about this practice, Mr. McNallen, but I believe the practice of Patron Gods, or having a special kinship with one or more of the Gods and Goddesses might aid in our spiritual growth, as well as provide useful skills to the larger Asatruar community. I personally don’t have a “patron” or “sibling” God or Goddess yet, but I know that should I find one, at least part of my life will be for furthering their own goals. Be it the magic, knowledge, and war of Odin; the justice and law of Tyr; the brotherhood, battle, and farming of Thor; or comforting those who have kin that have died and caring for the dead like graceful Hel. I don’t know where my path will lead, nor where anyone else will go, but I think for many of us a God or Goddess will come and show us where we are needed.
Hail to our sacred kin. Hail to our sacred Gods and Goddesses.
-
Thanks again for all that you do for us Asafolk. Each one of us makes an impact on our inner and outer communities with our words and deeds. I feel it is of great importance when we are out in public wearing the Hammer or other spiritual symbols of our ancestors to conduct ourselves in a manner that flow with the Nine Noble Virtues, as we are speaking for the whole of Asatru. Hail the Gods!
-
Yes, there is certainly ‘room to grow’. I, for one, needed to be reminded of this.
Thanks for another great podcast, Steve!