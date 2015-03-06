How Asatru Will Recover the European Soul and Heal Our People!

In this comprehensive, "big picture" podcast I cover the mission of Asatru in the modern world, discuss the three biggest problems facing our world today, and outline the five tasks that lie before us.

This done, we talk about the loss of the European collective soul (think Carl Jung) in a process comparable to individual soul loss in shamanic cultures. We list some of the main features distinguishing the European soul, describe how we can find that soul again, and present a vision of Asatru in the near-term future that is successful, powerful, prosperous, and influential. This is a prognosis that is positive, healing, and life-affirming for all involved. Share the joy!

It's a lot to pack into one podcast, but I think the importance of the subject warrants the attention I am giving it here. Prepare to be uplifted, stimulated, and inspired!