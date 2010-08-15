Recovering the Soul of Our People
Aug 15th, 2010 by asatrurising
Individuals in shamanic cultures sometimes "lose their souls," and a spiritual specialist has to make a journey to the Other World to recover it. Can entire peoples be cut off from the wellsprings of their ancestral wisdom and thus, metaphorically, lose their collective soul? How can we, as men and women of European heritage, make that spiritual journey to wholeness and healing?
-
I have read articles about “spiritlessness,” aka anomie, as being one of the root causes of the troubles our modern, western society has, and we ourselves have.
It is a sense of not having a “Good Place” to rest one’s heart.
So, subsequently, we seek substitutes: following sports teams, investing interest in the cult of celebrity, SciFi fandom, “alternate” religions outside of one’s ancestry, wearing “tribal colors” associated with these…all can bring a measure of comfort, but (in my view) no deep down comfort or satisfaction.
Perhaps one might even see this as a part of the cause for the apparent rise in mental, emotional and spiritual illnesses?
-
Another great episode. And, on such an important topic. So many of us keep searching and searching, never realizing the answer is actually so close to home.
-
What a good way to start a new week! Positive and thought provoking, visions of the Hall with our ancestors inside, the shaman, with knowledge, Sight and healing powers.
Now, brought to the present, the possibilities!
As we reclaim our past, we claim the future!
Well done, Mr. McNallen!
Thorgrun
-
Thank you for commenting! Yes, I do believe the “loss of our collective soul” plays a part in the “apparent rise in mental, emotional and spiritual illnesses.” The good news is that this problem is one that can be fixed, if we have the wisdom and the will!
Steve
-
This comes at a good time. I hope we can recover the souls of our people and create the unity we lost.
Because I fear that the second great monotheistic religion is seeking to do what Christianity did, and I fear it comes now.
Hail our Kin, Hail our Gods and Goddesses.
-
How timely it is- in this multi-cultural assimilating hour - to hear of today’s Euro-folk ‘malady’ of impoverishment- cultural “soul-loss”! Thinking, for a moment, on the story Steve McNallen described of an ancient hall… as the ’shaman’ in wolf-skin ventured to the otherworld, for the sake of a poor peasant woman in the midst of the hall. How glowing the woman’s joy appeared when this ‘healer’ returned back to her the priceless gift of her soul- once again making her whole!
Yes, Euro-folk have turned from the wisdom of our ancestors- those forefathers and foremothers, collective, of each of our family lines. But it is comforting to know that our souls have not been *dead*… only *lost* to us. It is only lost, because our people are still alive! We need not despair in the midst of tyranny, and cry ourselves to helpless sleep– we have only to ‘awaken’ to our birth-right, and wellsprings of ancestral wisdom.
Our Folk-soul *can* be recovered back to us– the very moment we realize the will to be *found*. It is, indeed, *time* to take this journey to find our collective soul… to once again gain back our *wholesome senses* of birthed identity!
Thank you for this vitally important message, Steve!
Julia Hulsey