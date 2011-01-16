The AFA’s Mission in 2011
Jan 16th, 2011 by asatrurising
For millions of Americans and other people around the globe, 2010 was a rough year economically and spiritually. Now, however, there is a fresh sense of purpose and energy out there - AFA memberships are climbing, able men and women are stepping forward to help advance our cause, and spirits are high. Where is the AFA going in 2011? What are our priorities? How will we continue our mission of influencing the larger culture in which we are imbedded?
Three broad tasks lie before us as this new year opens. To find out what they are, listen as Steve McNallen explains the AFA's mission in 2011!
The AFA is off to a good start this year.
Hi, Mike!
Yes, it is! In the last few days we’ve added two AFA Clergy, two crucial members to our volunteer team, and published an AFA Update. And I’ll have another announcement regarding staffing in a day or two!
Hail the Gods! Hail the AFA!
Steve
I love the new podcast. I always feel very inspired after listening to Stephen. My Odin Grant us wisdom as we move forward.
Howard Colorado Springs, CO
Thank you, Howard!
Steve