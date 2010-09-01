Feed on
The Asatru Folk Assembly and Community

Sep 1st, 2010

There's a lot of talk on the Internet about Asatru communities.  How can we develop these?  More specifically, can a national (international, really) organization like the Asatru Folk Assembly engender that sense of togetherness on a very large scale?  My answer to that is a resounding "Yes!" and in this podcast I discuss how this can be done.   My aim is to make the AFA "the international organization that feels like a kindred."  I know that's envisioning a lot...but hear me out!

