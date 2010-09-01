The Asatru Folk Assembly and Community

There's a lot of talk on the Internet about Asatru communities. How can we develop these? More specifically, can a national (international, really) organization like the Asatru Folk Assembly engender that sense of togetherness on a very large scale? My answer to that is a resounding "Yes!" and in this podcast I discuss how this can be done. My aim is to make the AFA "the international organization that feels like a kindred." I know that's envisioning a lot...but hear me out!

