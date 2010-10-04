The Cathedral and the Spaceship

Medieval cathedrals were built to show the power of the Christian God over the centuries. Where are the cathedrals of Asatru? Should our own faith have any equivalent to these magnificent buildings? How would our "cathedrals" differ from those of Christendom? Would Asatru "cathedrals" even be places of worship - or would they be something entirely different?

This is thinking on a large scale, but it is time Asatruar begin envisioning that which is far beyond our current reach. Asatru is not a new form of entertainment in a degenerate age, nor a substitute for video games and television triviality, nor is it a club for Viking "wannabees." To find out more, listen!